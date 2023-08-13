UP: 6 held for defrauding banks to get loans by creating fake companies

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday busted a gang that defrauded banks to get loans by creating fake companies in connivance with builders and arrested six people, including a woman.

The six accused have been arrested from different areas of the city, police said. STF's Gautam Budh Nagar unit's Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajkumar Mishra said the accused have been identified as Harikishan, Vishnu, Surya and Sanjeev, Rishabh Choubey and his mother Preeti Choubey.

All of them are natives of Vasundhara and Indirapuram Colony, police said.

According to police, the accused cheated banks by forging documents to get loans.

The ASP said the STF has lodged an FIR under the IPC sections for fraud and falsification of documents against the accused at Kavi Nagar police station. All the accused were sent to judicial custody while police are investigating the matter.

