Credit Suisse retail investors plan lawsuit challenging UBS buyout- FT

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2023 10:18 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 09:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@CreditSuisse)

Retail investors who lost money when Credit Suisse was taken over by UBS in March plan to file a lawsuit challenging the buyout, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The Swiss Investor Protection Association plans to file the claim in Zurich's commercial court on Monday on behalf of about 500 Credit Suisse equity investors, the newspaper said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

