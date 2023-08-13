Left Menu

13-08-2023
Indian journalist felicitated for outstanding reportage focussing on India-US relations
An Indian journalist has been felicitated by a business body here in recognition of his exceptional contribution to journalism focused on the US-India relationship.

Rohit Sharma, who works with various Indian and international media outlets, was presented the Distinguished Senior Journalist Award by US-India SME Council during its 20th annual gala early this week.

Elisha Pulvarti, CEO of the US-India SME Council, praised Sharma's outstanding dedication to providing comprehensive insights into the dynamics of the US-India relationship through print and TV media, a media release said on Saturday.

Senator Van Hollen was bestowed with the Mahatma Gandhi Global Peace Award during the event.

Hollen took the opportunity to emphasise the significance of the India-US relationship and underscore the strength of the bond between the two nations.

The US India SME Council, a non-profit organisation established two decades ago, has emerged as a premier advocate for businesses based in Washington, DC.

Its membership comprises US-based small to medium-sized business enterprises owned and operated by Indian Americans and Asian Americans.

