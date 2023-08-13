Left Menu

Adequate security in place for Independence Day celebrations: JK DGP

We have made adequate security arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations, Singh told reporters at a tiranga rally here.Responding to questions, Singh said the number of active militants in Jammu and Kashmir was not very high but asserted that the security forces cannot lower their guard.We dont have to go into the numbers, which is not high anyways.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 13-08-2023 12:04 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 12:00 IST
Adequate security in place for Independence Day celebrations: JK DGP
Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's top cop on Sunday said adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure peaceful conduct of Independence Day celebrations in the union territory.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said people should come in large numbers to participate in the Independence Day celebrations across Jammu and Kashmir.

''There is a lot of enthusiasm and people want to participate in the Independence Day functions. We have made adequate security arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations,'' Singh told reporters at a 'tiranga' rally here.

Responding to questions, Singh said the number of active militants in Jammu and Kashmir was not very high but asserted that the security forces cannot lower their guard.

''We don't have to go into the numbers, which is not high anyways. But attempts are being made from across and through social media to mislead the youth.The youth have, however, understood that this (militancy) is a path to destruction. I congratulate them,'' he added. On the situation along the borders, the DGP said there were attempts of infiltration from Pakistan occupied Kashmir but most of these bids have been foiled at the Line of Control (LoC) itself.

''Attempts to infiltrate have been taking place but most of the bids have been eliminated. Most of the encounters this year have taken place along the LoC,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
2
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition...

 Global
3
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023