DRI officers intercept 8 persons, seize 4 leopard skins

DRI officers have intercepted 8 persons and seized four leopard skins, the finance ministry said on Sunday.

An operation was launched by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) after it developed specific intelligence over a period of time that a few gangs in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir were involved in the illegal wildlife trade and, were searching for prospective buyers for the sale of leopard skins.

Following the operation, 8 persons, including one serving police constable, were intercepted and total 4 skins of leopard (Panthera pardus) were recovered, the ministry said.

"Initial investigation suggested that the leopards were poached from Ladakh, Doda and Uri," the ministry said.

The seized contraband and the 8 persons who committed the offence under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 were handed over to officials of Department of Wild Life Protection, Jammu and Kashmir after initial seizure proceedings under the Act, it added.

