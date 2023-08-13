Left Menu

Security tightened across Jammu to ensure peaceful Independence Day celebrations

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-08-2023 14:00 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 14:00 IST
Security tightened across Jammu to ensure peaceful Independence Day celebrations
  • Country:
  • India

Security has been beefed up across Jammu, especially along the borders with Pakistan, to thwart any attempt to disrupt peace in the region ahead of Independence Day, officials said on Sunday. Massive 'tiranga' rallies are being held in the region in the run up to Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday.

The army and Border Security Force have intensified their vigil all along the 225-km Line of Control (LoC) and 192-km International Border (IB), officials said.

Area domination and checking in the hinterland have also been stepped up as part of the heightened security arrangements, they said.

Police have issued a security advisory in the border district of Rajouri, seeking people's cooperation during checking and also asked them to report to security agencies any suspicious movement or object.

Last week, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh chaired a joint meeting of various security agencies and called for a high level of alertness and 'offensive operations' to thwart terror threats.

He also stressed for strengthening of the border security grid, anti-drone measures, joint checking points at vulnerable locations and inter-district boundaries.

The officials said the Maulana Azad Stadium, the venue of the main Independence Day function in Jammu city was virtually sealed with additional deployment of police and paramilitary personnel.

Divisional Commissioner of Jammu Ramesh Kumar visited the venue on Saturday to inspect and finalise the arrangements on the eve of full-dress rehearsal, they said.

Jammu division has been witnessing massive public participation in a variety of activities organized as part of the nationwide 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign launched towards the end of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Besides 'tiranga' rallies in the 10 districts, the celebrations also witnessed installation of statues of martyrs, creation of Amrit Vatikas and plantation drives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
2
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023