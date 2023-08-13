Russia shoots down Ukrainian drone over Belgorod region - defence ministry
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-08-2023 14:24 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 14:17 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday that it had shot down a Ukrainian drone over the Belgorod region of western Russia.
"Russian air defense systems detected and destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle over the territory of the Belgorod region," the defence ministry said.
It said the drone was destroyed at 08.00 GMT.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- defence ministry
- Russian
- Guy Faulconbridge
- Russia
- Belgorod
- Ukrainian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine uses North Korean rockets to blast Russian forces -FT
Foreign ships, aircraft in East and South China Seas escalating tensions - China's defence ministry
IOC assures Ukraine fencer of Paris Games spot after DQ for not shaking hands with Russian opponent
'Exiled' Russian mercenary boss Prigozhin hails Niger coup, touts services
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Germany's World Cup squad lose their third defender to injury; Tennis-Russian, Belarusian players denied entry for Prague WTA event and more