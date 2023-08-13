Left Menu

Russia shoots down Ukrainian drone over Belgorod region - defence ministry

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-08-2023 14:24 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 14:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday that it had shot down a Ukrainian drone over the Belgorod region of western Russia.

"Russian air defense systems detected and destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle over the territory of the Belgorod region," the defence ministry said.

It said the drone was destroyed at 08.00 GMT. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

