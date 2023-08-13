UP: Suspecting fidelity, man strangulates wife to death

A man allegedly strangulated his wife to death inside a car in front of their children on the Lucknow-Purvanchal Expressway here in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The accused, Rahul Mishra, has been taken into police custody, they said.

During interrogation, the accused told police that he suspected his wife Monika Gupta's (32) fidelity and hence killed her, a police official said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Kurebhar Police Station Praveen Yadav said the accused had left Lucknow for Rae Bareli with his family in a car.

But instead of going to Rae Bareli, he went towards the Purvanchal Expressway. He killed his wife near Seur village in Sultanpur, the police officer claimed.

He said had a police patrol team not reached the spot on time, the accused might have also killed his daughter Anshika (12) and son Atharva (6).

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, an FIR has been lodged and the investigation was underway, the SHO said.

