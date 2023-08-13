Left Menu

Security beefed up in Tripura ahead of I-Day celebrations

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 13-08-2023 14:37 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 14:37 IST
Security beefed up in Tripura ahead of I-Day celebrations
Security has been upped in Tripura ahead of Independence Day celebrations, a senior police officer said.

Security arrangements have been put in place on Assam Rifles Ground, where Chief Minister Manik Saha will hoist the national flag to mark the 75th Independence Day in the presence of ministers, legislators and top officials.

Officials at all police stations have been asked to remain alert, Assistant Inspector General (Law and Order) Jyotishman Das Chowdhury told PTI.

The BSF has also stepped up vigil along the 856-km international border with Bangladesh to thwart any cross-border intrusion bid, he said. He said vehicle-checking is being conducted at all entry points to the state as well as Agartala to keep troublemakers at bay.

''Additional forces will be deployed at key locations to ensure peaceful celebrations of the Independence Day,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

