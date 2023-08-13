Left Menu

Priest found dead in HP's Shimla, police register murder case against unknown people

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 13-08-2023 15:17 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 15:09 IST
Priest found dead in HP's Shimla, police register murder case against unknown people
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police here have registered a case of murder against unknown people after the body of a priest was found near a temple in a village here, officials said on Sunday.

Sunil Das (45), a native of Maharashtra, was a priest at the Bhuteshwar Maharaj temple in Kanti village of the district since March 2021, police said.

According to a complaint by one Kamal Singh, he got a call from Satya Pal on Saturday afternoon informing him that he wanted to call the priest to his house for a ceremony but his phone was switched off.

The duo went to the temple, which is located at an isolated place, and found the door of the priest's cottage on the temple premises locked. Upon looking around, they found his body with injury marks in the bushes nearby, police said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against unknown people and an investigation is underway, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
2
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023