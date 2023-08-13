Priest found dead in HP's Shimla, police register murder case against unknown people

Police here have registered a case of murder against unknown people after the body of a priest was found near a temple in a village here, officials said on Sunday.

Sunil Das (45), a native of Maharashtra, was a priest at the Bhuteshwar Maharaj temple in Kanti village of the district since March 2021, police said.

According to a complaint by one Kamal Singh, he got a call from Satya Pal on Saturday afternoon informing him that he wanted to call the priest to his house for a ceremony but his phone was switched off.

The duo went to the temple, which is located at an isolated place, and found the door of the priest's cottage on the temple premises locked. Upon looking around, they found his body with injury marks in the bushes nearby, police said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against unknown people and an investigation is underway, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)