Nuh incident: 'Mahapanchayat' by Hindu outfits underway in Palwal

A 'mahapanchayat' by Hindu outfits, which will take a call on resuming VHP's Braj Mandal Yatra in Nuh that was disrupted after communal violence in July, is underway in Haryana's Pondri village, officials said on Sunday.

At the 'Sarva Jatiye Mahapanchayat', participants from Palwal, Gurugram and other nearby places are taking part.

The 'Mahapanchayat' was originally planned to be held in Nuh district's Kira village but permission was denied for it in view of the prevailing law and order situation.

Permission for the event has been given in Palwal, Deputy Superintendent of Police (headquarters), Palwal, Sandeep Mor said on Sunday.

Palwal and Nuh are adjoining districts.

The mahapanchayat is being held under the banner of 'Sarv Hindu Samaj', in which Hindu outfits including the Vishva Hindu Parishad are also taking part.

Police said permission for a limited gathering has been allowed and strict action will be taken if anyone makes any kind of hate speech.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when a VHP procession was attacked by a mob on July 31.

Meanwhile, shortly before the mahapanchayat began, VHP leader from Gurugram Devender Singh claimed that the yatra will resume on August 28 in Nuh after the earlier one came under attack.

