Russia's emergency service reports large fire at warehouse in Moscow region - agencies
Russia's emergency service said on Sunday that a large fire broke out at a warehouse in the town of Ramenskoye in Moscow region, Russian state news agency TASS reported. "The size of the fire is 1,800 square metres," TASS quoted the statement. Another state news agency, RIA, reported that the fire broke out at a fertiliser storage.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 13-08-2023 15:27 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 15:24 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
