Punjab: Drone recovered from Tarn Taran; over 3 kg heroin seized from Ferozepur, Amritsar

A drone was recovered from a well near the International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district on Sunday, a BSF official said.

He also said in separate incidents, over three kilograms of heroin was seized from Ferozepur and Amritsar.

Acting on a tip-off, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops and the Punjab Police officials conducted a joint search operation on the outskirts of Lakhna village in Tarn Taran on Sunday. During the search, they recovered a drone (quadcopter), which was kept in a plastic bag in a well, in a broken condition, he said.

''On specific input, @BSF_Punjab and @PunjabPoliceInd recovered 03 packets of heroin, gross weight 3 kgs appx, from a farming field near Village Machiwara, #Ferozepur, Punjab,'' the BSF said on X, formerly Twitter.

The BSF troops also recovered 530 grams of heroin from Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar district, the official said.

