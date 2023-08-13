China state council says it issues guidelines to optimise foreign investment environment
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-08-2023 16:04 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 15:51 IST
- Country:
- China
China's State Council said it issued guidelines on Sunday to further optimize the country's foreign investment environment and attract more foreign investment.
The State Council said in a document that authorities should increase protection of the rights and interests of foreign investors, including intellectual property rights, and explore a "convenient and secure management mechanism" for cross-border data flows.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- State Council
- The State Council
Advertisement