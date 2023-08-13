Left Menu

China state council says it issues guidelines to optimise foreign investment environment

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-08-2023
China's State Council said it issued guidelines on Sunday to further optimize the country's foreign investment environment and attract more foreign investment.

The State Council said in a document that authorities should increase protection of the rights and interests of foreign investors, including intellectual property rights, and explore a "convenient and secure management mechanism" for cross-border data flows.

