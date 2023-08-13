Left Menu

Two more arrested over JU student's death, allegations of sexual harassment also surface

Two students of Jadavpur University were arrested on Sunday for their alleged involvement in the ragging of an undergraduate student who died after falling from the balcony of a hostel, police said.Police have taken cognisance of JU students social media posts, including photographs, which suggest there was an element of sexual harassment in the ragging of the deceased.He was definitely tormented by the boarders.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-08-2023 16:12 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 16:01 IST
Two more arrested over JU student's death, allegations of sexual harassment also surface
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two students of Jadavpur University were arrested on Sunday for their alleged involvement in the ragging of an undergraduate student who died after falling from the balcony of a hostel, police said.

Police have taken cognisance of JU students' social media posts, including photographs, which suggest there was an element of sexual harassment in the ragging of the deceased.

''He was definitely tormented by the boarders. There can be some passive sexual harassment. We are probing the matter,'' a senior police officer said. Three people have been arrested in the case so far, he said.

''A second year student of Economics hailing from Bankura town and a Sociology student from Arambagh in Hooghly district were arrested on Sunday morning. A former student of the university, who was staying at the hostel, was nabbed on Friday,'' he said.

''The names of the two surfaced after night-long grilling of the arrested former student. Both are boarders from the same hostel and were present when the teenager allegedly fell from the second floor of the hostel building. We will question them,'' the officer told PTI.

The two students will be produced before a court later in the day, he said.

Police said they have till date spoken to nine people, of whom two were security guards of the hostel.

Kolkata Police have recovered the deceased's mobile phone from the room of the former student who was arrested.

Besides, going through the call lists and messages in the seized cell phone, police are also going through the deceased's red-coloured diary recovered from his room in the hostel.

A Kolkata Police team also visited the deceased's home in Nadia district to match the handwriting.

''The first accused has admitted that it was he who had talked to the mother of the deceased's son. It was he who told the mother that her son was fine. He has been lying to us,'' the policeman said.

An FIR has been registered after the deceased's father lodged a complaint, alleging that a few boarders of the hostel were responsible for his son's death. Swapnadip Kundu, a resident of Bagula in Nadia district, fell from the second-floor balcony of the main hostel building around 11.45 pm on Wednesday and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital at 3.40 am on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
2
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023