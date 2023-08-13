Left Menu

MP: Man killed, 4 others injured in bee attack

A man was killed and four other persons were injured when they were attacked by a swarm of honey bees while returning from a funeral in Madhya Pradeshs Dhar district, police said on Sunday. A man, identified as Bondar Singh, died on the spot while four others were injured, the official said.The injured persons were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Barwani, he said.

PTI | Dhar | Updated: 13-08-2023 16:21 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 16:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was killed and four other persons were injured when they were attacked by a swarm of honey bees while returning from a funeral in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday evening in Kherwa village, located 70 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

Bag police station in-charge Kailash Chouhan said a person died on Saturday, following which his funeral was held at Muktidham outside the village. When the villagers were returning after performing the last rites of the deceased, a swarm of bees attacked them. A man, identified as Bondar Singh, died on the spot while four others were injured, the official said.

The injured persons were undergoing treatment at a hospital in Barwani, he said.

