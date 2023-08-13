Man arrested in connection with double murder in Delhi's Welcome area

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2023 17:25 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 17:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 23-year-old man wanted in a case of double murder in Delhi's Welcome area has been arrested from the northeastern parts of the city, police said on Sunday.

On July 11, the body of Pradeep (40) with two gunshot wounds was found in the Welcome area. Around 300 meters away, Bablu (40) was also found dead with two gunshot injuries, they said.

During the investigation, it came to the fore that Pradeep and Bablu knew each other and were probably together when the incident occurred, a senior police officer said.

Two accused -- Shahbaz (22) and Misbah (21) -- who were earlier arrested in connection with the killings were active members of the Chhenu Gang. During interrogation, the accused revealed that they along with their associate Salman were involved in the killings, the officer said.

Acting on a tip-off that Salman would come to the Welcome Metro station, a trap was laid and Salman was arrested on Saturday, Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said.

Salman told police that they were drunk at the time of the killings and committed the crime just to bolster their image as gangsters in the area, the police officer said, adding the accused had no enmity with the victims.

