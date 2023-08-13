Left Menu

Gujarat: BSF recovers 10 packets with 1 kg charas each on island off Kutch coast

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-08-2023 18:00 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 18:00 IST
Gujarat: BSF recovers 10 packets with 1 kg charas each on island off Kutch coast
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday recovered 10 packets each containing one kilogram of charas from an island off Jakhau coast in Gujarat's Kutch district, an official said.

As per an official release, the BSF has recovered 40 similar packets each weighing around 1 kg since mid-April.

In a special search operation, the BSF recovered 10 packets of suspected drugs weighing approximately 1 kg each from the isolated Khidrat Bet, around 2 kilometres off Jakhau coast in Bhuj, the statement said.

''The packets were packed in a yellow-coloured plastic bag and each had a picture of a rooster on it,'' it said.

An extensive search operation was launched along the isolated islands off Jakhau coast ahead of Independence Day, as BSF Gujarat remains on high alert along its area of responsibility, the release stated.

This is not the first time that law enforcement agencies have recovered charas packets off the Kutch coast that shares a maritime border with Pakistan.

Hundreds of such packets worth several crore rupees have been recovered in the recent months by the Coast Guard, BSF and local marine police teams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition...

 Global
4
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023