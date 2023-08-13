Memories of martyrs will live in our hearts forever, says JK L-G Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday paid tribute to the freedom fighters, saying the memories of the martyrs will live on forever in the hearts of the people.

''I bow my head in reverence to the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and heroes who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. The memories of their martyrdom will forever live on in our hearts and inspire us,'' Sinha said at a 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' programme here.

During the programme, Sinha administered the 'Panch Pran' pledge to students, Panchayati Raj Institution members and people. He also interacted with freedom fighters and their family members and took their blessings.

The Lt Governor observed that the pledge, 'Vasudha Vandan', 'Veeron ka Vandan' and the 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' across the Union Territory reflected the resolve, spirit and dedication of the people to the motherland.

He called upon the youngsters to take inspiration from the valour and courage of the bravehearts and strive to become worthy heirs of the great leaders.

''Mitti (soil) of the pious land of Jammu and Kashmir will soon reach the national capital in Amrit Kalash. It is a symbol of the sacrifice of our bravehearts, a reflection of the new dreams and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,'' he added.

The Vasudha Vandhan programme reminds ''us about our duty towards nature'', he said. ''The campaign to plant 75 saplings in every village and develop 'Amrit Vatika' is an opportunity to rededicate ourselves to the efforts of sustainable development,'' Sinha said.

''Let us devote ourselves to the ideals of great personalities such as Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Lokmanya Tilak and work for the larger interest of society,'' he added.

As a part of the ongoing Meri Mati, Mera Desh campaign, 'shila-falakam' will be installed in every village of Jammu and Kashmir as a tribute to the brave sons of Maa Bharati.

