Left Menu

Panchayat member among two booked for gang-rape in UP's Kaushambi

Police have registered a case against two people, including a panchayat member, for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman in the Kada Dham area of this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said on Sunday.The woman had come to visit the Maa Sheetla temple in the area when the alleged incident occurred, they said.Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said the woman, a villager from the Sarai Akil area, said she went to Kada Dham on August 3.

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 13-08-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 18:38 IST
Panchayat member among two booked for gang-rape in UP's Kaushambi
  • Country:
  • India

Police have registered a case against two people, including a panchayat member, for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman in the Kada Dham area of this Uttar Pradesh district, officials said on Sunday.

The woman had come to visit the Maa Sheetla temple in the area when the alleged incident occurred, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said the woman, a villager from the Sarai Akil area, said she went to Kada Dham on August 3. She was waiting for a vehicle to return home when two people in a car offered her a lift.

They took her to an isolated area and raped her at gunpoint. The accused also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident. The pair then dropped the victim near a village and left, the woman said in her complaint.

Singh said the victim submitted an application in this regard to Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava on Saturday. On Srivastava's orders, a case has been registered against panchayat member Sheru and his accomplice Zuber at Kada Dham police station. The matter is being investigated, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition...

 Global
4
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023