Niger junta is open to diplomacy, say Nigerian scholars
Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 13-08-2023 18:59 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 18:59 IST
A group of prominent Nigerian Islamic scholars said on Sunday they had held talks with coup leaders in Niger who had expressed an openness to resolving a standoff with the West African bloc through diplomacy rather than conflict.
