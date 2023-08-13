Left Menu

One dies, another injured in a group clash in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh

A person was killed and another critically injured in a group clash over a land dispute in Jharkhands Ramgarh district on Sunday, police said.The deceased was identified as one Janki Yadav 32 who succumbed to bullet injuries, Ramgarh sub-divisional officer SDO Md Javed Hussain said.

Updated: 13-08-2023 19:15 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 19:15 IST
A person was killed and another critically injured in a group clash over a land dispute in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased was identified as one Janki Yadav (32) who succumbed to bullet injuries, Ramgarh sub-divisional officer (SDO) Md Javed Hussain said. Two persons have been arrested in this connection, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Kishore Kumar Rajak said. The injured identified as Pawan Yadav was admitted to a local hospital in Ramgarh, he said.

The clash erupted near Digwar village under Kujur police station area, some 60km from capital Ranchi, when two groups comprising around 40 people descended with firearms and other traditional weapons on a piece of land along National Highway-33, Hussain said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

