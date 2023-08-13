Left Menu

IAF rescues injured mountaineer from Mt Nun base camp in Ladakh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2023 20:13 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 20:13 IST
IAF rescues injured mountaineer from Mt Nun base camp in Ladakh
An injured mountaineer was successfully evacuated from the Mount Nun base camp in Ladakh by the Indian Air Force (IAF), officials said on Sunday.

The Ministry of Defence shared the information on X, formerly Twitter.

''#wecare 114 HU #Leh of Indian Air Force successfully evacuated an injured mountaineer from Mt Nun Base Camp in a daring rescue op,'' PRO Leh said on X.

PRO Leh also shared videos of the rescue operation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

