Ahead of Independence Day, Punjab Police busts terror module in Tarn Taran

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-08-2023 20:23 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 20:23 IST
Ahead of Independence Day, the Punjab Police busted a terror module with the arrest of three people from Tarn Taran and also seized three pistols from them.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the module was being operated by Czechia-based Gurdev Singh alias Jaisel.

Jaisel is a key operative of Canada-based terrorists Lakhbir alias Landa and Satbir Singh alias Satta, who were allegedly behind the RPG attack at Sarhali police station in Tarn Taran and numerous plots to commit targeted killings in Punjab.

The arrested accused have been identified as Ashmpreet Singh of Noordi in Tarn Taran and Pardeep Singh and Sukhman, both residents of Sheron in the district's Sarhali area. Apart from the three pistols, the police teams also recovered Rs 37,500 in cash from them, Yadav said in a statement.

He said following reliable inputs that Jaisel has been developing a new module to carry out terror activities in the Majha area, the police, in a joint operation with the Counter Intelligence Wing, arrested the trio -- who were hatching a conspiracy to commit crimes.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Tarn Taran) Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said Jaisel was in touch with the module members and gave them directions over the phone from Czechia to carry out terror activities and targeted killings to disrupt peace and harmony in the state.

The arrested trio also confessed to having picked up some consignments of weapons and money for terror funding to deliver them to different people on the directions of Jaisel, he said.

Further investigation is being carried out to ascertain forward and backward linkages, Chauhan added.

