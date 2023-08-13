Gurugram: Man robbed, attackers flee after inflicting injuries to his genitals

Masked attackers robbed a man of his money when was walking to work and fled after inflicting injuries to his genitals with a knife, police said on Sunday. The victim is a press operator at a private company near Khandsa village and the incident took place around 11 pm on Thursday, they said.

In his complaint lodged at the Sector-37 police station, the 32-year-old, a native of Bihar, said he was attacked by three to four masked men near a 'gaushala' (cattle shelter) on the Mohammadpur road. They ''demanded money from me and when I refused, they put their hands in my pocket and took out some money'', he said. ''When I started running away from them to save myself, two of them caught me and two more men came from the front,'' the victim said and added that they took off his pants and inflicted a cut on his genitals with a knife. ''I started screaming in pain and fell there, they all ran away. I called my brother who took me home and later to a hospital,'' he said in his complaint. Police said a case was registered against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), 379-B (snatching with force), 34 (common intention) on Saturday.

''We are trying to identify the accused with the help of footage from CCTV cameras in nearby areas,'' SHO Sector-37 police station Inspector Aman Kumar said.

