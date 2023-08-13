At least four killed in an attack on shrine in Iran's Shiraz - IRNA

At least four people were killed in an attack on a Shiite shrine in Shiraz on Sunday, Iranian state news reported, adding that two "terrorists" entered the shrine's vicinity with guns. The Shahcheragh mosque was the target of another attack in October, when Islamic State militants shot and killed 15 people.

One of the militants has been arrested, according to state media.

