Russian governor says drone may have damaged apartments in Belgorod

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2023 22:06 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 22:06 IST
Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region, said apartments had been damaged in Belgorod city due to an explosion at 5:43 p.m. local time on Sunday but no casualties were reported.

"The reasons for the incident are being established," he said on his Telegram channel, and indicated that a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle, or combat drone, may have been responsible.

"According to the preliminary version, the damages came about as a result of a UAV attack," he said.

