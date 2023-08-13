Left Menu

Attack on Shi'ite Muslim shrine in Iran kills four - IRNA

An attack on a Shi'ite Muslim shrine in Iran's central city of Shiraz killed at least four people on Sunday, state media reported, adding that one person had been arrested. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack on the Shah Cheragh shrine, which state news agency IRNA said had been carried out by terrorists.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2023 22:20 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 22:20 IST
An attack on a Shi'ite Muslim shrine in Iran's central city of Shiraz killed at least four people on Sunday, state media reported, adding that one person had been arrested.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack on the Shah Cheragh shrine, which state news agency IRNA said had been carried out by terrorists. Islamic State last October said it had launched an attack on the shrine in which 15 people were killed. The semi-official Tasnim news agency said at least seven people were wounded and shops in the area had been closed. State TV said the shrine area had been cordoned off by security forces.

Islamic state has claimed previous attacks in Iran, including the deadly twin bombings in 2017 that targeted Iran's parliament and the tomb of the Islamic Republic's founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

