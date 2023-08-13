NCCF sells 71,500 kg of tomatoes in Delhi in 2-day mega sale

Left Menu

The National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India NCCF on Sunday said it sold 71,500 kg of tomatoes at a subsidised rate in the national capital in the two-day mega sale held ahead of the Independence Day celebration in order to provide relief to consumers from high prices.The mega sale was conducted in 70 different locations like Seelampur and R K Puram in Delhi, the cooperative said in a statement.Out of 71,500 kg of tomatoes, 36,500 kg were sold on August 12, while 35,000 kg on August 13, it added.

The National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India (NCCF) on Sunday said it sold 71,500 kg of tomatoes at a subsidised rate in the national capital in the two-day mega sale held ahead of the Independence Day celebration in order to provide relief to consumers from high prices.

The mega sale was conducted in 70 different locations like Seelampur and R K Puram in Delhi, the cooperative said in a statement.

Out of 71,500 kg of tomatoes, 36,500 kg were sold on August 12, while 35,000 kg on August 13, it added. Tomatoes were sold at a subsidised rate of Rs 70 per kg.

Since July 11, NCCF has been selling tomatoes at a discounted rate on behalf of the Consumer Affairs Ministry to boost domestic availability and contain prices. The mega sale was conducted on account of the Independence Day celebration.

Due to the sustained intervention, the ministry said the prices are ''coming down'' in almost all locations in the country.

