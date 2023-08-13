Left Menu

34-year-old man booked for hitting three vehicles with his car in drunken state

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2023 22:45 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 22:45 IST
34-year-old man booked for hitting three vehicles with his car in drunken state
A 34-year-old man was booked for allegedly hitting three vehicles with his car in north Delhi's Subzi Mandi area in a drunken state, police said on Sunday.

No one received any serious injury in the incident that occurred late Saturday night, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said an inquiry revealed that accused Krishan, a resident of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, was driving the car and was going towards Kamla Nagar to meet a friend when he brushed past another car.

Kalsi said 23-year-old Jaskirat witnessed this and started following the car on his scooter. The vehicle later hit him too and then collided with a truck standing on Ghanta Ghar road, the official added.

Nobody suffered any serious injuries, the DCP said, adding the car driver was caught by the public and was found drunk.

He was medically examined and an FIR for the offences of rash and negligent driving and drunken driving has been registered against him, Kalsi said, adding further investigation is going on.

