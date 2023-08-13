Bag found near Shram Shakti Bhawan, found to belong to electrician

A bag was found near the Shram Shakti Bhawan in Central Delhi on Sunday evening, police said. It was later found to belong to an electrician and the bag was handed over to him, a senior police official said.

The official said the bag contained tools used in electrical works. Security has been heightened in the national capital ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)