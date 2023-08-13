Left Menu

Uttarakhand: 2 women arrested for stealing Rs 1.2 lakh

The arrested have been identified as Chameli Bai 50 and Meenakshi 30, residents of Kadia and Gulkhedi villages in Narsinghgarh tehsil of Madhya Pradeshs Rajgarh district, police said.They said 1.13 lakh has been recovered from them.

13-08-2023
  • Country:
  • India

Two women members of an inter-state gang of thieves were arrested in Uttarakhand's Pauri district on Sunday, police said. The arrests were made following a complaint lodged by Vipin Negi, a resident of Kotdwar, on Saturday, they said.

In his complaint, Negi said that he along with his mother had withdrawn Rs 1.20 lakh from a bank and upon reaching a medical shop, opened the bag and found there was no money in it.

Police said footage from CCTV cameras in the bank and the areas they passed through was examined, and the movement of two women was found to suspicious. Explaining the gang's modus operandi, they said some members of the gang would engage a victim in a conversation in a crowded area, while others would commit the theft. The arrested have been identified as Chameli Bai (50) and Meenakshi (30), residents of Kadia and Gulkhedi villages in Narsinghgarh tehsil of Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, police said.

They said 1.13 lakh has been recovered from them.

