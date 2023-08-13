Left Menu

Union Bank of India begins probe into RCom loan, seeks firm's response

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2023 23:47 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 23:40 IST
Union Bank of India begins probe into RCom loan, seeks firm's response
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@UnionBankTweets)
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Bank of India has started examination of a loan sanctioned to Reliance Communications (RCom) from the angle of fraudulent practice and has sought the company's response, according to a regulatory filing. The company is undergoing an insolvency resolution process after it failed to clear vendor dues and other debt.

''Company has received a letter from Union Bank of India, with subject 'Examination of irregularities observed in the Loan Ac 495806390002088 and 495806390002240 from the fraud angle, as per the guidelines of Reserve Bank of India', asking to submit company's response or reply on the said irregularities as pointed out by Forensic Auditor,'' RCom said in a filing.

The Union Bank of India (UBI) in a letter, dated August 7, to RCom said the bank sanctioned from time to time various credit facilities for RCom's two loan accounts at the company's request.

The bank said that Reliance Communications failed to maintain the loan accounts according to the sanctioned terms, and consequent to the default committed by the company, the accounts became irregular or NPA (non-performing asset).

The UBI had appointed BDO India LLP as forensic auditor to investigate the matter after irregularities were found.

The forensic audit firm submitted its report on October 15, 2020, wherein certain serious irregularities or anomalies were pointed out by auditors which needed to be examined by a ''competent authority to ascertain the incidence of fraudulent practices''.

The bank has asked RCom to submit its response to the anomalies pointed out by the auditors within 15 days.

The UBI said in case, it does not receive any reply from RCom within the stipulated time period, it will construe that the company has nothing to say in the matter.

''Accordingly, the same will be placed before the appropriate committee for their decision on further action including identification of the loan account of M/s Reliance Communication Limited under fraud or otherwise, as per the extant guidelines as contained in the Master Directions of RBI on bank frauds,'' the letter said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
2
Saudi Arabia appoints non-resident ambassador for Palestinian territories 

Saudi Arabia appoints non-resident ambassador for Palestinian territories 

 Saudi Arabia
3
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global
4
Skin cancer screening guidelines can seem confusing – three skin cancer researchers explain when to consider getting checked

Skin cancer screening guidelines can seem confusing – three skin cancer rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023