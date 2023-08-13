Left Menu

US congressional delegation visits western naval command headquarters in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2023 23:49 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 23:49 IST
US congressional delegation visits western naval command headquarters in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

A two-member United States Congressional delegation visited the Mumbai-based Western Naval Command headquarters, the Navy has said.

The delegation included representatives Rohit Khanna and Deborah Ross accompanied by Vikram Krishnamoorthy, Under Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs.

The visiting members interacted with Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Chief of Staff, Western Naval Command (WNC), and other Flag and senior officers of the command on Friday.

During their visit, the delegation was given a presentation on the roles, responsibilities and activities of WNC and a tour of the indigenous destroyer INS Kochi. They also visited Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, where they were apprised of the indigenous ship-building capabilities of MDL.

India and US are party to the annually conducted Maritime Security Dialogue and India-US Naval cooperation has grown substantially over the last two decades, the Navy said.

The relationship between the two navies is spread over a wide canvas, which includes the annual bilateral exercise 'Malabar', multilateral exercise 'RIMPAC', high-level delegation visits, Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) and goodwill visits by naval ships, it said.

''Both the navies are committed to ensuring maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region and therefore cooperation in the maritime domain is the most enduring and key facet of engagement between the two countries,'' the release said.

The current visit by the US Congressional delegation contributes to improving, understanding and strengthening the relationship between the two countries, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
2
Saudi Arabia appoints non-resident ambassador for Palestinian territories 

Saudi Arabia appoints non-resident ambassador for Palestinian territories 

 Saudi Arabia
3
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global
4
Skin cancer screening guidelines can seem confusing – three skin cancer researchers explain when to consider getting checked

Skin cancer screening guidelines can seem confusing – three skin cancer rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023