Mumbai: Mouth taped by robbers, 70-year-old woman dies, husband injured

A 70-year-old woman died and her husband was injured after their mouths were taped and hands tied allegedly by three robbers inside their flat at Tardeo in south Mumbai on Sunday before the accused decamped with gold and other valuables, police said.

The incident took place in Yusuf Manzil building, an official said.

The victims - Surekha Agarwal and her 75-year-old husband Madan Mohan Agarwal - were the only residents of the flat, he said. ''When the couple was stepping out of their flat for a morning walk around 6 am, the three robbers stormed in. They taped the victims' mouths and tied their hands and legs. After that, they decamped with gold ornaments, watches and cash,'' the official of Tardeo police station said.

After the accused left the place, the woman's husband somehow reached the door of the flat and pressed the alarm button. Later, someone from the housing society rushed to their help, he said. However, the woman was found unconscious. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead, the police official added. A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 302 (murder), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt) and others was registered, and investigation into the incident is underway, he said.

