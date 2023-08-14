Mumbai: Mouth taped by robbers, 70-year-old woman dies, husband injured

Left Menu

A 70-year-old woman died and her husband was injured after their mouths were taped and hands tied allegedly by three robbers inside their flat in south Mumbai before the accused decamped with gold and other valuables, police said.The incident took place on Sunday morning in Yusuf Manzil building in Tardeo area, an official said.The victims - Surekha Agarwal and her 75-year-old husband Madan Mohan Agarwal - were the only residents of the flat, he said.When the couple was stepping out of their flat for morning walk at around 6 am, the three robbers stormed in.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-08-2023 09:49 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 09:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 70-year-old woman died and her husband was injured after their mouths were taped and hands tied allegedly by three robbers inside their flat in south Mumbai before the accused decamped with gold and other valuables, police said.

The incident took place on Sunday morning in Yusuf Manzil building in Tardeo area, an official said.

The victims - Surekha Agarwal and her 75-year-old husband Madan Mohan Agarwal - were the only residents of the flat, he said.

''When the couple was stepping out of their flat for morning walk at around 6 am, the three robbers stormed in. They taped the victims' mouths and tied their hands and legs. After that, they decamped with gold ornaments, watches and cash,'' the official of Tardeo police station said.

After the accused left the place, the woman's husband somehow reached the door of the flat and pressed the alarm button. Later, someone from the housing society rushed to their help, he said.

The woman was found unconscious. She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead, the police official said.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections including 302 (murder), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt) and others and an investigation is on into the incident, he added.

