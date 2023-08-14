Left Menu

Pakistani intruder shot dead along IB in Punjab's Pathankot

A Pakistani intruder has been shot dead along the International Border in Punjabs Pathankot district, a BSF official said on Monday.He said the Border Security Force troops noticed some suspicious movement around 1230 am near Simbal Sakol village in Pathankot.The troops challenged the intruder but he did not stop and continued moving ahead.

Pakistani intruder shot dead along IB in Punjab's Pathankot
A Pakistani intruder has been shot dead along the International Border in Punjab's Pathankot district, a BSF official said on Monday.

He said the Border Security Force troops noticed some suspicious movement around 12:30 am near Simbal Sakol village in Pathankot.

The troops challenged the intruder but he did not stop and continued moving ahead. Sensing threat, they opened fire, killing the intruder on the spot, the official said. On August 11, BSF troops neutralised a Pakistani intruder along the International Border in Tarn Taran district.

