Hunter Biden lawyer says US prosecutors reneged on plea deal - court filing
The legal counsel for U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden said late Sunday that prosecutors reneged on a "previously agreed-upon plea agreement".
On Friday, U.S. Special Counsel David Weiss said Hunter Biden may be headed for a criminal trial and that talks between the two sides have broken down.
