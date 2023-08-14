Glasses on door of Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi house found broken, police probe on
Two glasses on the door of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisis Delhi residence have been found broken, police said on Monday. A senior police officer said that no stone or any other such thing was found in the vicinity of the broken glasses.
Two glasses on the door of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi residence have been found broken, police said on Monday. A senior police officer said that no stone or any other such thing was found in the vicinity of the broken glasses. Police are checking the area and an investigation is underway, the officer said.
Owaisi had in February alleged that his residence in the national capital was attacked by unidentified miscreants and had claimed that to be the fourth such incident since 2014.
