Niger junta says ousted president could be prosecuted for high treason
Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2023 11:25 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 11:23 IST
The junta that seized power in Niger late last month said late on Sunday that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum could be prosecuted for high treason.
Colonel Amadou Abdramane, a spokesperson for the junta, said on state TV that it had "assembled the necessary elements to prosecute the ousted president ... for high treason and undermining the internal and external security of Niger."
