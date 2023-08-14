Left Menu

US-India relationship has never been so stronger: US Congressman Khanna

The US is going to continue to expand its engagement with India to make it one of the most important relationships of the 21st century, influential US Congressman Ro Khanna said on Monday.Currently on a visit to India, the Indian-American lawmaker said deeper cooperation between India and the US in areas of critical technologies and defence would be beneficial not only for the two countries but for the globe.Khanna and Congressman Michael Waltz, the two co-chairs of the bipartisan Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans, are leading a Congressional delegation to India.The India-US relationship has never been so stronger.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2023 11:32 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 11:30 IST
US-India relationship has never been so stronger: US Congressman Khanna
American Congressman Ro Khanna (Photo Credit: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The US is going to continue to expand its engagement with India to make it one of the most important relationships of the 21st century, influential US Congressman Ro Khanna said on Monday.

Currently on a visit to India, the Indian-American lawmaker said deeper cooperation between India and the US in areas of critical technologies and defence would be beneficial not only for the two countries but for the globe.

Khanna and Congressman Michael Waltz, the two co-chairs of the bipartisan Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans, are leading a Congressional delegation to India.

''The India-US relationship has never been so stronger. It is building on defence cooperation, economic cooperation, technology cooperation, cooperation on climate,'' Khanna said. The Congressman also described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the US as very successful. ''The prime minister's visit to the United States was a success. President (Joe) Biden comes here (India) in September. We are going to continue to make this one of the most important relationships of the 21st century,'' he said.

The lawmaker also hailed growing India-US cooperation in the maritime security domain.

''I am very pleased to see that the Indian Navy is doing exercises with the American Navy to make sure that the Arabian Sea is safe for free shipping lines,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023