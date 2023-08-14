Indian Coast Guard deftly carries out mid-sea medical evacuation of mariner on foreign vessel

The Indian Coast Guard on Monday carried out a mid-sea medical evacuation of a critically ill mariner aboard a foreign vessel off the Kerala coast amidst extreme weather conditions, a Defence Ministry statement said.

The Coast Guard carried out the medical evacuation of mariner Valid Ola Gilbert, a Filipino national, from MV Evelyn Maersk onboard one of its vessels as it was difficult to shift him to the Advance Light Helicopter (ALH), the statement said.

The vessel was enroute from Colombo to Suez Canal and was 110 nautical miles away from Kochi when the request for aid was received, it said.

The Defence PRO also tweeted about the ''swiftly coordinated medical evacuation''.

''In a swiftly coordinated Medical Evacuation @IndiaCoastGuard saved a critical #Mariner requiring immediate hospitalisation. Mr. Valid Ola Gilbert, 55 yr old #Filipino had collapsed onboard #MVEvelynMaersk heading to #SuezCanal, 110Nm from #Kochi ''The patient was unconscious & retrieved by administering #CPR. Further ICGS C-427 braving extreme weather conditions successfully conducted the #MEDEVAC, stabilised the patient & rushed him ashore rendering timely medical assistance,'' it tweeted.

The Defence PRO statement said information about the mariner in medical distress was received on August 13 at the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mumbai through Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Denmark.

Thereafter, the vessel was contacted, provided with tele-medical assistance and the evacuation of the distressed mariner was planned, it said.

''The Indian Coast Guard vessel, ICGS C-427, sailed from Vizhinjam, understanding the vulnerability of the situation and persisting rough seas, CG ALH was launched in medical configuration to carry out mid-sea medical evacuation 110 nm in sea from Kochi,'' the statement said.

When the helicopter reached the foreign vessel, it was found that safe recovery of the patient was not feasible as he was not in a position to be shifted to a suitable spot onboard, it said.

Subsequently, ICGS C-427, braving the extreme sea conditions, evacuated the patient from the ship and proceeded with maximum speed for Vizhinjam harbour.

''Post embarkation, the ICG team stabilised the patient enroute to Vizhinjam harbour with portable oxygen support and medical aid. On arrival at Vizhinjam harbour, the patient was rushed to NIMS Hospital, Neyyattinkara for further medical management. The exemplary daring medical evacuation undertaken by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) enabled saving of a precious life at sea,'' it said.

