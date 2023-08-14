China will have military training with Thailand from mid-Aug to early-Sept
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-08-2023 11:47 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 11:45 IST
- Country:
- China
China will hold joint military training with Thailand from mid-August to early September in Thailand, China's defence ministry said in a statement on Monday.
The training between the two armies will focus on anti-terrorism and is part of the annual planning between the two militaries, said the statement.
