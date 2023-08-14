As rouble falls past 100 per U.S. dollar, Kremlin blames loose monetary policy

The rouble fell past 100 per U.S. dollar on Monday just as President Vladimir Putin's economic advisor said Russia was interested in a strong rouble and said that loose monetary policy was the main reason behind the Russian currency's weakening.

The rouble fell to 100.35 roubles against the U.S. dollar in early trade. "The current exchange rate has deviated significantly from fundamental levels, and its normalization is expected in the near future," Putin's economic advisor Maxim Oreshkin told TASS news agency.

"It is in the interests of the Russian economy to have a strong rouble," he said.

