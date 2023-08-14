Left Menu

Rouble weakens to near 17-month low past 100 against dollar

The rouble slumped to 100 against the dollar on Monday, hitting three figures for the first time in almost 17 months, struggling under the weight of strong foreign exchange demand and Russia's shrinking balance of trade. Russia's central bank has blamed the rouble's weakening on falling export revenues and recovering imports.

Rouble weakens to near 17-month low past 100 against dollar
The rouble slumped to 100 against the dollar on Monday, hitting three figures for the first time in almost 17 months, struggling under the weight of strong foreign exchange demand and Russia's shrinking balance of trade. At 0616 GMT, the rouble was 0.7% weaker against the dollar at 100.16, passing the 100 threshold for the first time since March 23, 2022.

It lost 0.7% to trade at 109.50 versus the euro and shed 0.6% against the yuan to 13.78 . Russia's central bank has blamed the rouble's weakening on falling export revenues and recovering imports. A Kremlin aide on Monday said loose monetary policy was to blame.

