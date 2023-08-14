China defence minister to visit Russia, Belarus this week
China's defence minister Li Shangfu will visit Russia and Belarus from Aug. 14-19, the said in a statement on Monday. While in Russia, Li will attend an international security meeting and make a speech there, according to the statement. During his visit to Belarus, he will meet with the Belarus' head of state and military.
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 14-08-2023 11:59 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 11:57 IST
- Country:
- China
China's defence minister Li Shangfu will visit Russia and Belarus from Aug. 14-19, the said in a statement on Monday.
While in Russia, Li will attend an international security meeting and make a speech there, according to the statement. He will also meet with leaders from Russia's national defence department. During his visit to Belarus, he will meet with the Belarus' head of state and military. Li will also visit military departments in Belarus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Li Shangfu
- China
- national defence department
- Russia
- Belarus
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Beijing issues rainfall alert as Typhoon Doksuri brings heavy rain to North China
China says US military aid to Taiwan will not deter its will to unify the island
Northern China faces Doksuri floods as south mops up from storm
Le Maire says France wants better China access, not decoupling
Joining China's Belt and Road was an 'atrocious' decision -Italy minister