Ukraine condemns 'provocative' Russian actions in Black Sea
Ukraine on Monday condemned what it called "provocative" Russian actions, a day after a Russian warship fired warning shots at a cargo vessel in the Black Sea.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns the provocative actions carried out by the Russian Federation on August 13 in the Black Sea in relation to the Turkish dry cargo vessel 'Sukru Okan,' which was en route to the port of Izmail," the ministry said in a statement.
"The Russian Navy grossly violated the UN Charter, the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, and other norms of international law. These actions exemplified Russia's deliberate policy of endangering the freedom of navigation and safety of commercial shipping in the Black Sea."
