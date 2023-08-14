Left Menu

Shanghai Exchange urges bankers to vet Chinese medical firms IPOs - sources

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 14-08-2023 12:14 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 12:12 IST
Shanghai Stock Exchange Image Credit: Wikipedia
The Shanghai Stock Exchange has urged bankers to pay close attention to the marketing practices of Chinese drug and medical equipment makers seeking initial public offerings (IPOs) amid an escalating anti-corruption drive in the sector, sources said.

The bourse asked investment bankers and lawyers to ensure drugmakers' compliance and legitimacy in sales and marketing activities, according to an internal publication the exchange sent to bankers in late July that was reviewed by Reuters.

Two banking sources familiar with the issue confirmed the information. The Shanghai exchange declined to comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

