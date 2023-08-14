Left Menu

Maha: 3 of family killed, 2 others injured as truck hits 2 motorbikes in Chandrapur

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 14-08-2023 12:49 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 12:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A couple and their three-year-old daughter were killed and two other persons injured when a truck hit two motorbikes in quick succession in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, police said on Monday.

The accidents took place on Sunday evening in Rajura tehsil, they said.

The truck, heading from Sasti to Rajura, first hit a motorbike on which two persons were travelling. Both of them received injuries, Rajura police station officer Vishal Nagargoje said.

After travelling a short distance, the truck hit another motorcycle near a petrol pump.

A man, Nilesh Vaidya, resident of Gurudev Nagar in Rajura tehsil, his wife Rupali and their minor daughter, who were returning home on the two-wheeler, died on the spot, the official said.

The truck driver was arrested, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

