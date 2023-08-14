Left Menu

Italy PM Meloni takes 'full responsibility' for bank tax

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Monday took "full responsibility" for last week's shock decision to impose a one-off bank tax that has been blamed for causing lasting damage to her government's credibility with financial markets. In comments to Italian newspapers Corriere della Sera, la Repubblica and La Stampa, Meloni said the 40% levy had no punitive intent.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2023 12:59 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 12:57 IST
Italy PM Meloni takes 'full responsibility' for bank tax
Giorgia Meloni Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Monday took "full responsibility" for last week's shock decision to impose a one-off bank tax that has been blamed for causing lasting damage to her government's credibility with financial markets.

In comments to Italian newspapers Corriere della Sera, la Repubblica and La Stampa, Meloni said the 40% levy had no punitive intent. "I would do it again. Because I believe that the right things must be done...This is a decision that I took (on my own)", she was quoted as saying by la Repubblica.

"It's a sensitive issue and I take full responsibility for it." In a drive to shore up its political base, Italy's conservative government unveiled the surprise decision late last Monday, only to backtrack in part by clarifying there was a cap on proceeds 24 hours later - and after having changed the threshold to apply the tax in the meantime.

The new tax targets a rise in profits banks have derived from higher rates. Sources told Reuters when the measure was announced the Treasury expected to draw less than 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) from the tax. However, prior to the clarification on the cap, calculations pointed to much higher sums.

With Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti noticeably absent from the press conference to announce the tax, Meloni said he had been informed about the decision. However, other government members had been kept in the dark because of the sensitivity of the matter, she said.

The government had toyed with the idea of taxing banks' record profits from higher rates but appeared to have set it aside, and Rome's muddled communication over the issue has caused alarm among international investors. Asked about a veto posed by junior coalition partner Forza Italian on a potential alliance with France's Marie Le Pen at next year's EU parliamentary elections, she said it was too early to discuss any such moves.

"I don't veto anyone, I don't feel I have the authority to do that and in any case it's premature", she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023